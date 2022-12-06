The Scottish singer purchased the Glasgow farmhouse in 2020 after moving out of his parent’s home

Lewis Capaldi has expressed his regret over buying a property recommended by Ed Sheeran, calling it a “money pit”.

The Someone You Loved singer, 36, splashed out on the £1.6million five-bedroom farmhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow in 2020, after deciding to move out of his parent’s home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He fumed about the property suggested by Ed Sheeran in an appearance on‎ The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music on Monday, claiming it has been the “bane of my existence”.

Lewis Capaldi says he regrets buying the Glasgow mansion recommended by Ed Sheeran. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Lewis told Zane: “I bought a house. It was sent to me by Ed Sheeran. He didn’t send me a house - he sent me the link to it. We became quite close over lockdown. I was asking a lot of questions about second records and blah blah blah, picking his brain a lot.

“And then I was talking about buying a house, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to move into this place. I’m looking for places around Glasgow’.

“He sent me a link, and I was like, ‘Oh, this place looks amazing.’ I went and looked at it, and I was like, ‘This is great.’”

Ed Sheeran. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The singer admitted that he probably should have given the property a closer examination before moving in.

Recalling his regret, he continued:”’I didn’t maybe look around enough. I didn’t smell it. Yeah, I got very excited.

“And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. Yeah, it’s a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Lewis Capaldi loathes the house so much that Ed Sheeran offered to buy it off him “if it makes him feel better”.

The chart-topping musician has carried out a series of renovations to the mansion and was recently given the green light to convert old stables into a gym.

He was also permitted to build an extension that will include a swimming pool, spa, sauna, media room and home cinema.

Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis might hold Ed responsible for the property advice, but he was thankful for the Bad Habit singer’s input on his new song, Pointless.

Lewis put together the song using an opening lyric from pal Ed Sheeran who had never gotten around to using it in his own projects.

Lewis said: “Ed had that lyric, ‘I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace’, and pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging.”