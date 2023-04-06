Lewis Capaldi gives fans a look at his Glasgow townhouse

Lewis Capaldi invited fans inside his Glasgow townhouse as part of his new Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’

The singer, 26, welcomed film crews into his home as part of the documentary, which follows him on his journey to write his second album, with exceedingly high expectations after the success of his first. It explores Lewis’ relationship with fame and success and the effects this has had on his mental health, including panic attacks and a Tourette Syndrome diagnosis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The house features a large, modern blue kitchen

He owns multiple properties in Glasgow, the most recent of which is a luxurious townhouse with a large, modern blue kitchen, spiral staircase and unique decorations and artwork.

The house also features plenty of garage space and is well-decorated with artwork and a number of awards and records highlighting his continued success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The house is filled with quirky decorations

He also has a bedroom equipped with a piano and sound equipment for songwriting.

Lewis also bought other properties after moving out of his parents house during the 2020 covid lockdown. He purchased a five-bedroom farmhouse after Ed Sheeran sent him a link to the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite liking the property at first, Lewis later came to regret buying it, saying that the house was a “money pit” and was the “bane of my existence,” as the property needed extensive renovations.

“And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. Yeah, it’s a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months. I didn’t look around enough, I didn’t smell it. Yeah, I got very excited,” Lewis said.

Lewis has a bedroom equipped with a piano and sound equipment for songwriting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi has since carried out a series of renovations to the mansion, near Glasgow, including a large terrace, cinema room and plans to add in a pool and spa.

In 2021, Lewis also purchased a £500,000 apartment in Glasgow.