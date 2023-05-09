Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Wish You The Best’ music video has been a key topic of conversation on TikTok since its release almost a month ago. The video, which tells the story of an old man and his loyal dog, has been breaking hearts and sparked a challenge which involves viewers trying not to cry as they watch..

Lewis Capaldi, 26 from Glasgow, has taken pleasure in making people across the world “weep” and has been reposting emotional fan reactions to the video. In a recent TikTok, captioned: “If that’s what it takes to stack this break then that’s what it takes,” Lewis dueted a video of an elderly man who was crying while watching the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the man’s tears, Lewis said: “Now I’ve always wanted to go viral on Tiktok, right, but I never thought that when that day came, it would be because I’m traumatising the elderly and children, but so be it baby.”

This is not the first time Lewis has recorded himself enjoying the pain he has inflicted on his fans. He has dubbed himself the “prince of pain” and even said he is “going to hell” for laughing at his video making young children cry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis went one step further and played the music video at his Los Angeles concert while he sang the song for fans. He posted a TikTok of the scene, saying “making everyone cry online wasn’t enough pain to bring to people, so we showed the ‘Wish You The Best’ video on the big screen in LA last night, so now I can make you suffer in real life as well.”

Fans have commented on many of these TikTok videos, seeming to enjoy Lewis enjoying inflicting pain on his viewers and listeners alike. One said that playing the music video at his LA show was “one of the most evil yet heartwarming things I think anyone could do, and that is why we love you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis’ most recent music video reaction comes shortly after he said all his dreams were fading after the release of Harry Styles’ new music video for his song ‘Satellite.’ He filmed himself accompanied by on-screen text that read:“Finally have a song out that’s doing really well, ppl enjoying it, music video is really connecting with people and then mr Harry Edward Styles (who kissed me and never called me back) releases a beautiful and touching music video out of the blue and just like that all my dreams are fading before my very eyes oh and to top it off my haemorrhoids are back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement