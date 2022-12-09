Lewis Capaldi will make his headline debut at Reading and Leeds Festival in 2023

Music fans have expressed their feelings over the Reading and Leeds Festival line-up.

The sister festival taking place on 25 to 27 August is gearing up to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds for 2023.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will headline the three-day event alongside The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals, Billie Eilish, and Imagine Dragons.

The Forget Me singer, whose second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is due out next year, will be making his headline debut at the festival.

Leeds Festival 2023 will take place at Bramham park on August 25 to 27.

Lewis said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival. Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The 2022 edition of the festival saw Arctic Monkeys play an incredible comeback show at Leeds, as well as headline performances from Dave and The 1975.

However, many music fans have aired their disappointment at the lack of rock bands topping the bill in 2023, with organisers instead opting for the Glasgow-born singer Lewis Capaldi and pop band Imagine Dragons.

One music fan wrote on Twitter: “I still don’t get why Lewis Capaldi is at reading and Leeds??? Creamfields, yes, but reading and Leeds???”

Another commented: “Good, but I’d rather a big rock band like Muse or a huge rap act than Lewis Capaldi and have him as a sub.”

A third said: “Everyone was so sure that blink-182, green day and Paramore were headlining, and they got Imagine Dragons, Lewis Capaldi and Foals instead.”

“How are foals and Lewis Capaldi headliner material compared to the others? I wanted Florence,” a fourth added.

Another person questioned how it is meant to be a rock festival with acts including Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi headlining.

“I was expecting one to be Foals. Sam Fender is great questioning the headliner title. Billie Eilish isn’t for me but good. The killers are good. I’d rather have Muse. Lewis Capaldi is shocking, and what the actual f**k are Imagine Dragons doing anywhere on that lineup,” another tweeted.

The line-up also features indie and rock acts Wet Leg, Declan McKenna and Inhaler alongside rappers Slowthai, Loyle Carner, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and Central Cee.

Becky Hill, Bicep Live and MK will entertain fans with dance music, and elsewhere there will be sets from Scottish rockers The Snuts, drum and bass act Shy FX and chart-topping band You Me At Six.