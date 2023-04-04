Lewis Capaldi hides autographed t-shirts at Washington DC show

Lewis Capaldi , who is currently performing the US leg of his tour, has announced that he’s hidden signed shirts in the merch table of his concert venue.

The singer , 26, from Glasgow, posted a video on Instagram of him signing t-shirts ahead of his concert in Washington DC on 3 April.

“More signed t-shirts over at merch tonight! Have hidden them randomly in all merch available,” he captioned the video.

Lewis Capaldi first announced his upcoming documentary on 9 March (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He later followed this up with a second story captioned: “Washington DC get out to the merch desk. Just signed 25 more and got them left there,” as he encouraged fans to purchase tour merch in search of the signed shirts.

Fans will have to wait and see if Lewis continues to sign and hide shirts at the rest of the stops on his US tour.

Lewis has announced that animated vinyl copies of his new album will be available for purchase on April 4 at 6pm.

Lewis also announced that his DC show was sold out, and fans took to Twitter after the show to express their love for the concert.

“One of the best nights ever thanks for coming to DC king,” one fan tweeted.

“@lewiscapaldi I would go to the ends of the earth for you after that concert. Thank you, you ridiculous talented man,” said another.

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life! @lewiscapldi thank you a million times for coming back to DC! Tonight was a dream come true!” tweeted another.

The star will continue with his tour in Philadelphia on April 4, which, according to his website , is also sold out, much like most of his other US shows.

The singer posted a video on his Instagram story and a separate post announcing that 5,000 copies would be sold exclusively by Blood Records.