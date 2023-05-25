Yasmine Kabarra Dolby held up a sign asking if she could sing with Lewis

Lewis Capaldi invited a fan on stage to duet his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ with him at his intimate Bristol gig. The Glasgow-born singer, 26, spotted Yasmine Kabarra Dolby in the crowd, as she held up a sign that read: “I met you four years ago. Please can I sing with you?”

Lewis welcomed the fan who described herself as an upcoming artist to the stage with a hug, as the audience sang along. Yasmine posted images and videos to her Instagram with the caption: “I have zero words.”

According to the BBC, she said: "It was a nagging feeling in the back of my mind that I really wanted it to happen but I didn't expect it to. The thing that scared me the most wasn't the 2,000 people watching but singing in front of Lewis Capaldi.”

Yasmine previously met Lewis in 2019 at Rough Trade in Bristol where she explained that her mum's partner, Dave, had undergone a double lung transplant. She said: "We asked him if he could sign some organ donation stuff and he signed every individual sticker, he was so lovely."

Her mum added: "That song just seemed to follow us through the transplant journey so it's such a special song.

The Bristol show is just one of many ‘Behind The Music’ shows, which Lewis has continued to add to since he revealed he would be performing at some smaller venues. This week he added a total of seven extra shows in Scotland, London and Leeds, with tickets already selling out.

In an Instagram story, Lewis described how much he was enjoying playing at the more intimate venues. He said: “Loving these smaller shows this week, class to be back in some of the venues from my first ever tour! Cheers to everyone who managed to get a ticket for one of these x.”