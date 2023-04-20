Where to see Lewis Capaldi perform in the UK this summer including Glastonbury and Leeds Festival

Lewis Capaldi’s long-awaited tour will be coming to the UK this summer following the release of his sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, is currently on the US leg of the tour, with his last show being on May 11 in Texas before his new album drops on May 19.

The Forget Me hitmaker will then continue his tour from May 31 to October 7, and will make a number of stops in the UK along the way.

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Where can you see Lewis Capaldi perform in the UK?

Lewis will perform at eight venues between June 23 and September 3, 2023

JUNE

Fri 23rd - Sun 25th Glastonbury Festival 2023

JULY

Sat 1st Chepstow Racecourse

AUGUST

Fri 25th Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

Sat 26th Reading Festival 2023

Sun 27th Leeds Festival 2023

Wed 30th Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

SEPTEMBER

Fri 1st Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

Sun 3rd Belfast, Vital Festival 2023

The two shows in Edinburgh will feature performances from special guests McFly.