Lewis Capaldi’s long-awaited tour will be coming to the UK this summer following the release of his sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’
The Glasgow-born singer, 26, is currently on the US leg of the tour, with his last show being on May 11 in Texas before his new album drops on May 19.
The Forget Me hitmaker will then continue his tour from May 31 to October 7, and will make a number of stops in the UK along the way.
Where can you see Lewis Capaldi perform in the UK?
Lewis will perform at eight venues between June 23 and September 3, 2023
JUNE
Fri 23rd - Sun 25th Glastonbury Festival 2023
JULY
Sat 1st Chepstow Racecourse
AUGUST
Fri 25th Manchester, Wythenshawe Park
Sat 26th Reading Festival 2023
Sun 27th Leeds Festival 2023
Wed 30th Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre
SEPTEMBER
Fri 1st Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre
Sun 3rd Belfast, Vital Festival 2023
The two shows in Edinburgh will feature performances from special guests McFly.
According to Lewis’ official website, all UK tour dates are sold out. However, limited tickets are available on Ticketmaster for select shows.