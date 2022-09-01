Lewis Capaldi teases new single drop this month - in classic Capaldi fashion
Lewis Capaldi has teased fans as he prepares to release a new single this month.
The famous Scottish artist has teased fans that he may be releasing his new single as soon as tomorrow, 2 September.
After a long spell of posting little to no content on social media, Capaldi bounced back at the end of last month - teasing the drop of his new single.
In a new video on Tiktok released last night, Wednesday 31 August, Lewis Capaldi ‘accidentally’ records his first-listen to his supposed new single.
The video captures a classic Capaldi melancholic piano accompaniment intercut with 30 seconds of moaning, fart sounds, a cow mooing, and a dog barking.
Whether this means it’s all a joke, or if there’s a real new single about to drop remains to be seen.
Regardless, all will be revealed when Lewis Capaldi gos live on Tiktok at 10pm tomorrow, Friday 2 September.
Capaldi is currently on his first night of two shows at the O2 in London, and will go live during his second show.