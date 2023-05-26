Lewis Capaldi gave some heartfelt advice to a mother whose 10-year-old son suffers from Tourette’s during the Q&A before his Edinburgh concert. The Glasgow-born singer was asked by Debbie Harkness Murieston about his experience with Tourettes for her son Danny, who also has the condition.

Lewis said: "My heart goes out to your son, it really does. It's a difficult question to answer because whatever is best for Danny, is the best for him. For me, what's helped is going to therapy - I don't think Danny is losing a lot at 10 years old, but I think it helps. And getting outside. I like to sit in my room with the blinds drawn so getting outside is a big thing.

“For Tourettes, the more I read about it, the worse it got. Just accepting that I have it, it's easier said than done, but I have to power through it."

Lewis Capaldi at a behind the music gig

Debbie explained her own experiences with her son and how this impacted her admiration for Lewis. She said: "Seeing the struggles Danny goes through every day and then seeing someone like Lewis go through it, I think that's where the passion for him came from. Danny asks me 'What can I be when I get older', and I tell him, 'Look at Lewis Capaldi, you can be whoever you want to be.'

She then went on to share her story on social media where fans praised both Lewis and Debbie. One said: "That's amazing, well done!" Another added: "Love it well, done you!" A third commented: "Wow! That's awesome!"

Lewis has been very open with fans about his Tourette’s and his mental health since he revealed his diagnosis. Prior to the release of his new album, he appeared on award-winning New Zealand-based podcast Tic-Heads to speak about his experience with Tourette’s.

His diagnosis was a key part of Lewis’ Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ which explores his physical and mental health on his journey to write his second album under immense pressure. As Lewis’ success has grown, as has his anxiety, which manifested as physical tics.

“As I got bigger with my music, my anxiety would get worse, and I noticed when I was getting anxiety I was twitching; my neck goes to the left and my shoulder goes up,” he said.