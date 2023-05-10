Lewis Capaldi to give first televised performance of his new single ‘Wish You The Best’ at the 2023 BAFTAs

Lewis Capaldi will perform his new hit single ‘Wish You The Best’ on television for the first time on Sunday, 14 May. The Glasgow-born singer, 26, will take to the stage at The Bafta Television Awards, which is billed as the biggest night in the UK television calendar.

This year, comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the ceremony which starts at 7pm in The Royal Festival Hall, London. Viewers can tune into Clara Amfo and Michelle Visage live from the red carpet on the BAFTAs YouTube channel, prior to the event starting

Lewis will return to the UK after playing his final show on the North American leg of his tour on 11 May. His BAFTAs performance will kick off a string of performances across the UK ranging from intimate gigs, to performances at major UK festivals like Glastonbury and Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The huge performance comes just days before the release of Lewis’ sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on 19 May and will feature 12 tracks. An additional two tracks will feature on the Apple Music Edition of the album.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lewis to the BAFTA stage for the first live performance of his chart-topping single.

“It will be a magical moment as two powerful entertainment mediums come together to create a captivating performance. Audiences at home and in the room will be in for a treat, and we can’t wait to end this year’s awards season in style.”

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Lewis said he believed this upcoming album will be better than his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,’ which featured the hit song ‘Someone You Loved.’ However, he also admitted that it “didn’t look like it was going to sell as well.”

Lewis has been surrounded by success in recent months, especially after the release of his latest single ‘Wish You The Best,’ which has taken the internet by storm. This success can be partially attributed to the song’s now viral music video, which has left fans and social media users heartbroken and weeping over its sad scenes.

On 4 May, Lewis received one of the first Brits Billion awards in recognition of having over one billion UK streams across his career. He was one of only 13 artists to receive the award, including ABBA, Coldplay, Marieh Carey and the late Whietney Houston.