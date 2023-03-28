Standfirst - Scottish chart-topper filmed himself reacting to his song being played in an airport

Lewis Capaldi has delighted fans with a heartwarming video capturing his reaction to hearing his hit song being played in an airport.

The Scottish singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, took to TikTok to film himself singing along to Pointless as it played in an airport. The chuffed star can be heard not-so-sweetly crooning along to the song whilst trying to attract the attention of other busy holiday-makers.

The TikTok star loves to amuse his 6.8m followers and began by singing the lyrics: “From all my airs and graces, to the little things I do” from his hit song ‘Pointless’ while it played in the background of the airport. Passersby appear to hustle past without realising they are in the presence of a sell-out concert star.

He then quipped: “What a song eh?” seemingly looking around for someone to agree with him.

The Scottish star, who has abandoned his normal style of singing for something a little more high-pitched, then continued with the next lyrics:

“Everything is pointless without youuuuuuuuuuuu” and finally finished off his performance by pointing out “he sounds handsome” while looking cheekily directly into the camera.

Fans were delighted by his comic performance and took to TikTok to comment:

One posted: “I would pay to see the reactions of the people walking past you as you film this”

Another followed up with: “I love this, whenever I’m feeling down your videos really do cheer me up”.

This is the latest in a long line of popular TikTok videos that Lewis has been sharing with his fans.

Previous to this he posted a video of his reaction to seeing the leaked footage of Harry Styles, 29, passionately kissing model Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

The Someone You Love singer appeared devastated as he took to TikTok to share his reaction in a clip, captioned: “me after seeing the video of Harry and emrata.”