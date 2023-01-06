Lewis Capaldi fans delighted after singer offers the opportunity to win tickets to Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour

Lewis Capaldi has delighted his fans by offering them the opportunity to win tickets to his sold out 2023 tour.

The singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, took to Instagram to thank his fans for purchasing signed copies of his Pointless CD, just hours after he asked them to buy it for 99p to make space in his warehouse.

He explained that he would be offering the opportunity for 10 pairs of tickets for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour to be won to show his gratitude for their help.

Over 80,000 people liked the post and commented about having previously missed out on buying tickets for the sold out shows.

Lewis appeared in good spirits as he spoke directly to his almost 6 million Instagram followers.

He said: “Hello, it’s Lewis. I just wanted to do this wee video to say thank you very much for all your help today and helping me to rid myself of those CDs.

“So as a thank you to you all, I want to give you the chance to win 10 pairs of tickets to the Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour.

“That’s 10 pairs of tickets I will be giving away for any of the shows. Click the link and sign up.”

The singer instructed his followers to visit the link in his bio to be given the chance of winning tickets.

A stream of commenters began to share their preferences for which show they would like to attend and expressed why they believe that they deserve to win.

One wrote: “Done! Had tried to get tickets for my wee boy who is busting to get to his first ever concert and loves forget me”

Another said: “Entered only thing my daughter asked for at Christmas and sold out In front of my eyes in the queue lol”

A third added: “So desperate to see you. I missed out on tickets for the tour despite spending hours in the queue”

The opportunity to win tickets to Lewis’s tour comes after he asked his fans to buy his CDs for 99p along with free postage.

He explained that he needs to make space in his warehouse for other merchandise related to his album, while also revealing that someone in his team overestimated how many CDs they would sell.

Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

The singer said the Pointless CDs were advertised as being limited edition before Christmas but they somehow ended up with 6,000 remaining to be signed and sold.

Lewis has built a legion of loyal fans for his hits such as Forget Me and Someone You Loved, which helped him to quickly sell all of the CDs.

The 26-year-old recently began rehearsals for his tour which starts on the 14th January in Leeds.