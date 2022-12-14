Michael Bublé : ‘Pointless is so beautiful, if it doesn’t go number one, Christmas should be cancelled’

Michael Bublé has confessed his love for Lewis Capaldi amid a battle for the Christmas number one spot.

The singer, 47, from Canada, is currently at number ten on the Official Singles Chart with his hit ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, which was released 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, Lewis’s latest single ‘Pointless’ is at 20, falling below other Christmas hits including Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Wham’s Last Christmas and Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me.

Michael BublÃ© attends the 30th anniversary of Cadena 100 concerts at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

Michael posted a video to TikTok in a bid to end his festive feud with the Scottish singer who has a “gripe to grind” with him.

The Holly Jolly Christmas singer said: “This is a message for Lewis Capaldi and only Lewis Capaldi, if you are not Lewis Capaldi then scroll on.

“Hey Lewis, now that I have you here alone let me just tell you how deeply crushed I am that my music could ever get in the way of your song going number one.

“It’s an amazing song and you’re an amazing dude. I’m putting it on my Christmas playlist right now!

“I’m telling you right now, Pointless is so beautiful, if it doesn’t go number one, Christmas should be cancelled and maybe even Hanukka. Maybe that’s too far, I don’t know but I do know this, I love you Lewis Capaldi. I love you.”

The sweet message comes after Lewis told the The O2 Arena crowd that he has a “gripe to grind with Mr Buble”, during his performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday.

Lewis Capaldi performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Forget Me singer, 26, who wore a black jacket and matching trousers with a white T-shirt, said: “No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas

“We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs. Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money.

“So, if anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr Bublé!”

Lewis was recently awarded by the Official Charts Company after Someone You Loved became the most streamed song of all time in the UK.

He took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: “just heard that ‘someone you loved’ is officially the MOST STREAMED SONG of ALL TIME in the UK!! 🎉 Will never cease to amaze me, thanks so much team!!! 👑❤️ x”

The 2019 tune has been played 562 million times via audio and video, according to the Official Charts Company.