Lewis Capaldi reacts to fan comments after posting an unheard demo on TikTok

Lewis Capaldi has been left unimpressed after fans said they prefer an unheard demo to his latest song Pointless.

The singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, recently posted a short segment from an unreleased song on his TikTok, where he boasts almost 5 million followers.

He captioned the post writing: “My label will go crazy if they see I’ve leaked this (they won’t)”

Over 1 million people viewed the teaser and commented that Lewis should release the song, however he was left unimpressed when fans began to argue the upbeat short clip is better than his newly released single Pointless.

The Forget Me singer uploaded the clip alongside a video showing himself with the words “posting demos of the songs that will probably never see the light of day” written above his head.

He sings the lyrics: “I wanna turn back time tell you I’m wrong.

“Don’t wanna waste my nights singing sad songs. I’ll spend a lifetime wishing I’d stayed, but it’s a little too late to tell you that babe.

“How could I let you fall through my hands, I should’ve held you when I had the chance.”

Comments on the video quickly racked up and many fans began comparing the sound of the song to Coldplay and Westlife.

“This is not a marketing thing btw this is genuinely just a demo hahaha,” Lewis told fans.

One responded: “Lewis the full demo needs to see the light of day. I’m invested”

Another said: “If you release this, germany will be sold out in 5 min after the release”

However, others sparked a debate in the comments by comparing the demo to Lewis’s newly released song Pointless.

One person wrote: “This is better than she brings me coffee.. 🙌🙌🙌”

Another said: “this song is 100x better than the she brings me coffee in the morning one”

A third added: “This song is AMAZING!!! I think people relate more to this song!! 😁😁😁😁😁”

A fourth commented: “That’s better than pointless 😂🥰🥰”

Lewis responded to the commenters by showing his frustration as he put his hand over his face in a follow-up post.

The Someone You Loved singer wrote: “I love it when people prefer demos I have no intention of releasing to songs I spend so much time recording, releasing and promoting. I’m on the edge.”

This comes after Lewis recently admitted that he was hoping for a Christmas “miracle” to boost ticket sales for his show in Germany .

Lewis said: “People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.

“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.