Lewis Capaldi transforms into a wrestler to celebrate his fifth UK number 1 single

Lewis Capaldi has stripped down to his shorts to celebrate a milestone achievement in his music career.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, posted a series of photos on Instagram of him dressed as wrestler Booker T in celebration of his fifth UK number 1.

He appeared in good spirits as he held five wrestling belts for the celebratory snaps.

Lewis captioned the post, writing: “Can you dig it suckaaaaaaa??!!!? cannot believe i’m able to say that ‘wish you the best’ is my 5TH UK NUMBER 1 SINGLE!! honestly am so, so happy and continue to be astounded by everyone’s support thank you thank you thank you ❤️ x”

Fans and friends took to the comments of Lewis’ post to express their excitement for his success alongside their enjoyment of the comedic post.

One commented: “I acknowledge Lewis Capaldi, our new tribal chief.”

Another said: “When [are] we taking over @WWE then lad, me and you can be the new hardy boys.”

Dubbed by fans as the ‘Scottish Beyoncé’, The glasgow-born singer’s success equals that of Beyoncé, the Black Eyed Peas, David Bowie, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars & The Police, as his new single ‘Wish You The Best’ hit number 1 in the UK.

‘Wish You The Best’ is the latest song from his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which comes out on 19 May and is now his fifth song to reach number 1.

This is the third song from the new album to hit number one, following the success of ‘Forget Me’ and ‘Pointless.’

Prior to hitting number 1, Lewis thanked fans for their support for the song and said he had not seen a response like this to one of his songs since his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ was released.

This success follows the release of Lewis’ heartbreaking music video for ‘Wish You The Best,’ which has over three million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

The music video presents the song, which is about a romantic heartbreak, in an unconventional way. Instead of focusing on a romantic relationship, it is about the relationship between a man and his dog.

The song is about letting someone go and wishing them the best even though you wish they could stay with you. The video shows that this desire to want the best for someone doesn’t have to be limited to a romantic relationship and can apply to all kinds of situations.

Fans admitted they were moved to tears after watching Lewis Capaldi’s new music video, with many taking to Instagram to share memories of loved ones who they’ve lost.

