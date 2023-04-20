Lewis Capaldi thanks fans for their overwhelming response to his new single ‘Wish You The Best’

Lewis Capaldi posted a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post in which he thanked fans for their response to his new single ‘Wish You The Best.’

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, posted a huge statement to Instagram yesterday (19 April) explaining what the song meant to him and admitting he had not seen a response like this to one of his songs since his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ was released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi will play Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on his 2023 tour Credit: Getty

Lewis wrote: “I wanted to take a moment to properly thank you all for listening to ‘wish you the best’ as much as you have since it came out on Friday, haven’t seen a response like this since someone you loved was first released!! means the world that it all means so much to you

“i’ve always been fascinated by the things left unsaid, whether that be in a relationship or a friendship. ‘wish you the best’ came from the idea of a person you’ve been close to at some stage in life... inevitably time passes and you’re hearing and seeing the amazing things in their life that’s continued without you, whether that be through friends, family or more often these days through social media. the battle between the struggle to want to know how that person is and everything they’re up to in life but also the part of you that dies a bit inside hearing they’ve maybe moved on or about parts of their life where you no longer have a place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a song about what we don’t say to those people, sometimes there’s things we want to say but choose not to either because of fear of rejection or out of respect for the person who can no longer be in your life for whatever the reason may be.

“thank you all so much for listening as much as you are, none of this is ever lost on me and it’s genuinely such an honour to be out on tour now getting to see you all singing the words back to it now it’s out there in the world x”

The post also featured black and white pictures of Lewis, a clip of ‘Wish You The Best’ being played on the radio and videos of Lewis performing while on tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans responded to the post with equal emotion. One fan commented: “Just hit a wee bit too close to home on this one… but maybe in the best way? Thank you for writing vulnerable music.”

Another said: “Lewis, you put in the words I needed to say to them. I couldn’t speak them myself. I was stuck in my thoughts and this speaks exactly what I was thinking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His gratitude comes after a week of success after he released the single. His new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ doesn’t come out until May 19, but he has released four singles from the album so far.

Lewis released CD versions of his new single for 99p

Despite not being released yet, the album is the number one most listened to on Apple Music at the time of writing.

Lewis added a story showing his album at number 1 with the caption: “The fact the new album has been the most listened to album on @applemusic all week even though there’s only four songs out from it so far blows my mind. Thank you all so much for listening so far! x”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He followed this with a second story captioned: “And this is wild as well!!! The 5th most listened to playlist out of every playlist on @applemusic is just songs by me. Unreal!!! Thank you so much if you have that playlist x”.