Lewis Capaldi has released a heartbreaking music video for his new single ‘Wish You The Best,’ which he described as a “depressing” ballad.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, announced the release on Instagram and Tiktok with a clip from the video and the caption: “Show this video to someone if you want them to cry. Link in bio x”

The music video , which has over 1.4 million views on YouTube, presents the song, which is about a romantic heartbreak, in an unconventional way. Instead of focusing on a romantic relationship, it is about the relationship between a man and his dog.

It is simple in nature, with three main characters: an old man, his loyal dog and a younger man. The old man and his dog are clearly very fond of each other, and the dog, named Willow, accompanies him on his daily postal route.

She rides in the basket of his bike, rushes to the door to greet him when he has been away from her, and the pair look so happy to have one another.

Soon the man falls ill and dies, and even in death, Willow remains by his side, staying at the man’s grave rain or shine until she is taken in by a younger man.

The man, who is also a postman, cleans Willow up and takes her to work with him, just like her former owner did. Again, she rides in the basket of the young man’s bike and takes papers to houses in scenes that parallel the ones Willow and the old man shared.

He takes her to visit her owner’s grave and is visibly heartbroken when they return home, and we see a memory of Willow running to her owner.

This is followed by another heartbreaking scene in which the young man places Willow’s collar on the cross at the man’s grave, suggesting that Willow too has passed, and the pair have been reunited in death.

The song itself is about letting someone go and wishing them the best even though you wish they could stay with you. The video shows that this desire to want the best for someone doesn’t have to be limited to a romantic relationship and can apply to all kinds of situations.

Fans admitted they were moved to tears after watching Lewis Capaldi’s new music video, with many taking to Instagram to share memories of loved ones who they’ve lost.

One wrote: “Recently lost my little westie of 15 years, the whole video just captured our bond and all the little ways he had about him, a really heartfelt message here and completely felt this with bucket of tears to go with it 💔”

Another said: “Damn you @lewiscapaldi 😂😂😂 never cried so much at a music video. Why the F did you use a dog 🤣🤣🤣... beautiful song, heartbreaking video ❤️”