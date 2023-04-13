Lewis Capaldi’s sister defends their parents after the release of Netflix documentary

Lewis Capaldi’s sister has defended her parents after their portrayal in a new Netflix documentary led to backlash.

Danielle Capaldi, who is Lewis’ older sister, has insisted that their parents only want the best for the Scottish singer, 26, and are “ordinary”parents..

She took to TikTok , sharing a photo of herself and Lewis with their middle fingers up, with the caption: “When reading negative comments on parents. . .

"Lewis’ documentary has had a lot of positive responses but unfortunately there will always be people who have to look for problems where there aren’t any.

“If you don’t get scottish patter or parents who were worried about their son, don’t comment 🙃🤡 #lewiscapaldi #netflix #howimfeelingnow #scottoshtiktok #scottish #documentary #nodramallama #capaldi.”

Fans supported her in the comments, with one saying:“Thought your mum & dad were amazing, so supportive of Lewis & everything he does”

Another said: “Love this! Your parents came across as loving and supportive. Obviously a strong family who are there for each other 🥰”

Lewis’ documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ remains in Netflix’s number 1 film spot at the time of writing. The documentary has attracted a lot of attention from fans and viewers alike and has been praised for being “thought provoking” and “honest.”

The documentary follows the singer on his journey to write his second album, with exceedingly high expectations after the success of his first. It explores Lewis’ relationship with fame and success and the effects this has had on his mental health, including panic attacks and a Tourette Syndrome diagnosis.

But while viewers valued Lewis’ honesty and openness when discussing the cost of fame, his parents have been scrutinised for the same thing.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Watching Lewis Capaldi’s doc and shocked at his parents comments about his song the pretender not being as good. It’s f***ing brilliant, no wonder he suffers with anxiety. What a talent .. parents are ignorant, I’m shocked, sad and angry.”

Another said that they were “utterly baffled” by his parents’ criticising his song.

However not all the comments about his parents were negative. In fact, many Twitter users praised them for being “keen to look after him in the industry where history depressingly shows that not all parents are” and “two really supportive, loving parents struggling listening to their son describe how he feels and watching him in pain.”

