Lewis Capaldi’s vinyl records of new album sell out in under two hours

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that his limited animated vinyl records sold out in one hour and 15 minutes after going on sale on Tuesday.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, took to social media earlier this week to let his fans know about his limited edition vinyl records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only 5,000 records of his new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent were made and sold exclusively by blood records, with Lewis saying that “no more will ever be made.”

Blood records announced that the records had sold out on Twitter saying: “Well..... one hour and 15 minutes later the @LewisCapaldi records are SOLD OUT! This is one serious cult product. Massive love to the man himself and everyone involved!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis responded to the tweet on Instagram.

“Oh sh*t wow thank you all so much!,” said Lewis posting a screenshot of Blood Records’ Twitter announcement on his Instagram story.

This followed Lewis posting an Instagram reel of the vinyl after they went on sale captioned: “5,000 of these animated vinyls just went on sale and there’s only a few hundred left now!!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans took to both Twitter and Instagram to express their excitement with the records.

“So happy I managed to get one!! they're so cool,” one fan said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m so excited for mine to arrive,” said another on Instagram.

Fans also congratulated Lewis for his success with the vinyl.

In March, Lewis also released a limited edition pink vinyl version of his new album on his website, which also sold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement