Liam Gallagher announces massive show at Hampden Park

Liam Gallagher has announced a huge gig at Hampden Park.

When is Liam Gallagher coming to Glasgow?

The former Oasis frontman and music legend will be performing at the national stadium on June 26, 2022.

He posted on Instagram: “I’m super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1 June 2022 - home of the champions of English football Manchester City. Also can’t wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden park 26th June 2022. C’MON YOU KNOW LG.”

It comes just one month after Liam Gallagher is due to release his latest solo album, ‘C’mon You know’, on May 27.

Who will be supporting?

Joining him for the show will be guests Kasabian and Goat Girl.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale this Friday from 9.30am. Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsinscotland.