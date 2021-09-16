Livingwell tenants growing produce in Glasgow gardens

Green-fingered Livingwell tenants have been growing fruit and vegetables in communal gardens across Glasgow.

What is Livingwell: Livingwell is the Wheatley group’s service for people over the age of 55, which brings together homes designed for the needs of older tenants, along with support and activities to live life to the full.

Wheatley has supported gardening groups throughout the city by installing raised beds, helping source planters and seeds – and is to install new greenhouses at nine Livingwell sites.

The greenhouses will help tenants keep growing through the winter and plant a wider variety of fruit and vegetables. By growing their own food, it reduces air miles for imported goods, helps tenants save money and live more sustainably.

What do the tenants think: Mary McAveary (71) from Lourdes Court in Cardonald, said she “got lucky” with her crop of new potatoes.

Mary said: “I just put some old potatoes that had sprouted into the ground and I was quite surprised when they came up. We all got some and there was a wee queue when we gave them out to neighbours.”

Mary turned to gardening during lockdown to help her pass the time.

She added: “My husband passed away and the garden gave me an outlet to pass the time rather than dwell on things. I like being outside and I like learning something new.”

Tenant Hugh McFarlane has been spearheading the grow your own efforts at Marfield in Carntyne.

He has grown crops including potatoes, carrots, strawberries and peas – and shared the produce with his neighbours to make soup.

Hugh (65) now has his sights set on planting spring vegetables to grow in the plot over the winter.

He said: “Wheatley put a raised bed in the outdoor space, so we decided to try and grow our own. I’m no gardening expert, but I like learning and it gives us all something to do.

“Last year we had a great crop and made lots of soup to share. I’m trying to find out more about gardening so we can keep growing over the winter.”