Lorraine Kelly welcomed the Jonas Brothers to her self-titled ITV show on Monday (12 June), following the band’s performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard over the weekend. It wasn’t long before the presenter, 63, from Glasgow, turned the conversation to their wives and children, the latter of which left them visibly uncomfortable.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas are all married with children, all of whom are daughters, which Lorraine was quick to comment on. She said: “I love the fact that you’re all surrounded by girls. You’ve all got girls haven’t you? Which is brilliant.”

However, the conversation took a turn, as Lorraine then brought up the fact that both Kevin and Joe have two daughters, while Nick only has one. Lorraine drew attention to this and told Nick that he was “slacking,” leaving the singer looking uncomfortable.

Lorraine said: “Come on you’re slacking, you’ve only got one, what’s going on?” Nick replied: “I know just one, she keeps us very busy though.”

Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022 via surrogate. Priyanka previously revealed that the decision to have their daughter via surrogate was a “necessary step” due to medical complications, and the couple also shared that their daughter spent the first 100 days of her life in the ICU.

With many fans aware of Nick and Priyanka’s situation, Lorraine’s comment came across as somewhat insensitive and “unwelcome,” with viewers taking to Twitter to mention how awkward the three of them looked following the question.

One viewer said: “This Jonas Brothers interview on Lorraine is painful! She’s said to Nick (Priyanka’s husband) he’s slacking as he only has one daughter! He looked so awkward. It’s 2023 are we still making unwelcome comments like these??” Another added: “Jonas brothers look like they can't wait for the interview to be over.”

A third said: “I don’t usually tweet on this tag but the Jonas Brothers looked properly thrilled to be there didn’t they lol,” with another adding: “Watching #lorraine interviewing the Jonas Brothers! Never have I seen such an awkward interview. They clearly do not want to be there.”

A fourth viewer even commented on Lorraine herself, drawing a parallel to daytime TV as a genre, saying: “Is there anyone more false on TV than Lorraine Kelly? I think that session with The Jonas Bros must be the most vacuous few mins I’ve ever witnessed in TV interviewing. All these daytime shows have surely reached the end of their shelf life. Time for a new approach.”

Following the interview, Nick shared a picture of him and his daughter to Instagram, which is rare, as the couple are very private when it comes to their child.

