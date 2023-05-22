Lorraine Kelly welcomed Will Young to her self-titled ITV morning show on Monday (May 22) to discuss his career and a play he's currently starring in. The interview quickly took a turn after Lorraine accused Will’s dogs of “keeping neighbours up,” failing to realise that one of his pups had died.

Lorraine said: "Can I ask you- a bit of a tangent- about your wee dogs, they are causing a commotion." Will replied: "What have they done now?"

Lorraine replied: "They're keeping the neighbours up, the dogs, I've heard this," pointing to an image of the dogs on the screen she added, "look there they are!" To which Will responded: "My dogs are keeping the neighbours up?"

"They apparently are, so sort it!" Lorraine said before Will added that his dog Jackson, who appeared on the screen, is “sadly dead.” Lorraine was left red-faced as she realised her blunder and quickly commented about how sad that was.

Lorraine Kelly and Will Young on Lorraine

Viewers were quick to respond to Lorraine’s slip, taking to Twitter to comment on the awkwardness of the situation. One said: “Lorraine Kelly has just said Will Young’s dog must be loud when his dog has died. Total Partridge moment. #lorraine,” with another adding: “Oh I do love it when a researcher f***s up 😂😂the dogs dead . Well done Will for putting her right ! #Lorraine.”

But Lorraine’s mishap was not the only subject fans were commenting on on Twitter. Many were seemingly unhappy that she failed to address Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning.

One viewer tweeted: “The fact that no other ITV daytime presenter has given #Schofield any messages of support on TV today is incredibly telling #lorraine.” Another said: “Now it’s time for Lorraine to totally avoid the ginormous elephant in the room #Lorraine #PhillipSchofield.”

Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (right) put up a united front in Monday's episode of This Morning after rumours of a bitter feud between the hosting duo - Credit: Getty

Phillip confirmed that he would be leaving This Morning and presented his final episode on Thursday May 18. The news came following news that Phillip and his co-host Holly Willoughby were feuding.

Lorraine addressed the feud rumours last week, saying “Do you know what they were back today, and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it.” She also admitted that she didn’t think the duo would be replaced, as rumours that they may end their hosting partnership arose as well.

When asked what she thought the future holds for the hosts, she said: “I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen, and I think they’re just getting on with it."

