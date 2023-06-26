ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly has seen the value of her business empire soar to almost £4 million. Lorraine’s firm Albatel made a profit of more than £500,000 last year, while the latest annual accounts show it had total assets of £4,246,037, according to reports.

The company is contracted with ITV Breakfast Ltd “to provide the services of Ms Kelly in relation to the television programmes Daybreak and Lorraine” and was set up by the TV presenter and her husband in 1992 shortly after they got married.

In 2019, Lorraine overturned a £1.2 million tax bill after a court ruled she was self employed while working for ITV. She had been hit with the bill by HMRC in 2016 after claiming that she was effectively employed by ITV despite having been paid through Albatel, thereby avoiding PAYE deductions. The tax tribunal ruled that Lorraine had created her own 'persona' and 'brand' during a freelance career since 1992.

Lorraine Kelly with husband Steve Smith after being made a CBE in December, 2021.

Most recently, Lorraine has expanded her business beyond her role as a presenter. Yesterday, (25 June), Lorraine announced on Instagram that she was partnering with fashion brand Bonmarché on a new clothing collection.

The Instagram post read: “@bonmarche The new Lorraine Loves collection is here ❤️Get your hands on your favourite look now and freshen up your wardrobe! What new price from the collection are you most excited about?”

Despite some fans’ excitement for the new collection, many took to the comments to talk about the image of Lorraine modelling one of the dresses, which fans believed was heavily photoshopped. One commented: “Blimey Lorraine that face looks nothing like you. Why don't they produce a natural look? It's so much more appealing to the audience. You look great so why would they change ur.pic so much?”

Another said: “Oh dear.what’s happened to her face. ☹️,” and a third added: “This photo is photoshopped..looks nothing like her at all.” While others said that the dress was “fabulous” and that Lorraine looked “10 years younger.”

In addition to her new clothing line, Lorraine also announced in May that she would be releasing her first fiction novel in spring 2024. According to Lorraine, the story is set in Orkney and is about relationships and one woman’s journey. Lorraine’s protagonist has to leave Orkney where she's supported and part of a community. The woman moves down south where she's rootless and doesn’t really know how to find herself and must find a way to reconnect with her hometown.