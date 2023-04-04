Lorraine Kelly praises London City airport’s new security procedures

Lorraine Kelly has praised London City airport after experiencing their new security measures during a recent visit.

The ITV daytime presenter, 63, from Glasgow, took to Twitter gushing to her over 740,000 followers that changes to the airport system improved her experience flying via the airport.

“Flew from London city on Friday - this made a massive difference to the queues at security - staff brilliant as always. It’s a gem of an airport,” she tweeted.

Lorraine Kelly appeared as herself in Coronation Street in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Lorraine referenced a tweet from Simon Cadler , a travel journalist and broadcaster, that outlined changes to security procedures at Teesside and London City airports.

According to Simon, the airports now allow you to take liquids/aerosols/gels up to two litres through the checkpoint instead of the 100 ml limit that was previously in place.

Additionally, you can also leave laptops in your bag instead of removing them to go through security.

London City Airport is the first major UK airport to rollout the CT scanning system. Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.

Other airports will soon follow suit in eliminating the restrictive liquid rule.

The Department for Transport has given the UK’s leading airports a deadline of June 2024 to install the necessary equipment to allow passengers to carry a higher volume of liquids, leave electronics in their bags and ultimately pass through security more smoothly.

“By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats,” said transport secretary Mark Harper.

Lorraine flew out of London City airport on Friday 31 March and as a result was absent from her self-titled ITV breakfast show.

She was replaced by Christine Lampard who discussed various topics including rumoured I’m A Celeb contestants, relationships and the latest fashion.

According to the Daily Star , Lorraine is now likely to be back on air after the half term while her fellow hosts step in.

