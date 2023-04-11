Register
Lorraine Kelly shares adorable photos of her dogs enjoying Easter as she takes a break from her ITV show

Lorraine Kelly shares sweet snaps of dogs wearing Easter bunny ears while she takes a break fro her ITV show

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

Lorraine Kelly has shared a selection of heartwarming photos of her dogs sporting bunny ears.

The ITV presenter, 63, from Glasgow, took to Instagram with snaps showing her two dogs, Angus and Ruby, enjoying the Easter weekend.

She captioned the first post of her sausage dog Ruby, writing: “THE EASTER CUTENESS! Posted @withregram@rubyisasausage Ruby the Easter bunny 🐣”.

The ITV daytime host then posted a picture of Angus, wearing the same bunny ears, this morning. She wrote: “Angus hanging on to Easter hoping for treats xxx. #easter #cute #hopeful”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4u4X5K06N/?hl=en

Another photo of Ruby, donning the white bunny ears in the sunny conservatory, was shared to the dog’s very own Instagram page - which has over 21,400 followers.

Fans took to the comments of both posts to express their love for the photos.

One fan commented: “I’m loving Angus and Ruby in the cute bunny ears, such fun!”

“Hope Angus got extra treats. . .well look at that face,” another said.

A third wrote: “So adorable. Hope you had a good Easter.”

Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)
Lorraine has been taking a break from her self-titled ITV morning show to spend time with her family over the Easter holidays, with Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard filling in as temporary hosts.

In Lorraine’s absence, Ranvir and Christine have both seen the show erupt into chaos. On 5 April, Toni Holt Kramer, a known Donald Trump supporter, repeatedly called Ranvir “Lorraine,” mistaking her for the show’s regular host.

On 11 April, Christine experienced similar chaos when her interview with Helen Skelton was cut short after a lamb ‘chewed’ on Helen’s microphone cable, leaving her unable to hear any of Christine’s questions.

Both hosts were, however, able to navigate the chaos and keep the show running smoothly.

Lorraine has not yet announced when she will be returning to host the show.

