ITV Lorraine forced to abandon Helen Skelton interview with Christine Lampard

ITV’s Lorraine turned chaotic when Helen Skelton ‘s live link interview was interrupted by a lamb chewing a microphone on Tuesday.

Helen, 39, appeared on the ITV show with Christine Lampard , 44, who was standing in for host Lorraine Kelly.

Helen was discussing the return of her Channel 5 farming show Springtime On The Farm, which returns Tuesday 11 April.

"We are waiting for puppies and a horse to give birth," said Helen. "Fingers crossed we will be able to share that news with you over the next few days."

Christine replied: "Oh my gosh. You mentioned you are back at your parents’ farm now.”

But as Helen attempted to continue her interview, she was interrupted.

“I’m not sure if a lamb has chewed my cable but I can’t hear a word you’re saying," Helen said.

Christine laughed and said: "Can you hear me now Helen? Are the lambs being naughty behind you?"

Unable to hear Christine, Helen did not reply, and Christine said: "She’s gone. That is what happens when you’re live from the farm, isn’t it? I think she has. I think she has gone.

“We will try and get her back, anyway. There’s a lot going on with Helen on the farm this morning.

“Hopefully we will be able to get her back and see some lambs on the show later today. Hopefully.”

Christine was able to regain contact with Helen later in the show where Helen talked about how being among animals was grounding and how she enjoyed being able to support their local farms and food producers.

