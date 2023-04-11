Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces Glasgow OVO Hydro show
3 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
25 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
34 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Christine Lampard is forced to abandon Helen Skelton interview as she covers Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show

ITV Lorraine forced to abandon Helen Skelton interview with Christine Lampard

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

ITV’s Lorraine turned chaotic when Helen Skelton‘s live link interview was interrupted by a lamb chewing a microphone on Tuesday.

Helen, 39, appeared on the ITV show with Christine Lampard, 44, who was standing in for host Lorraine Kelly.

Helen was discussing the return of her Channel 5 farming show Springtime On The Farm, which returns Tuesday 11 April.

Most Popular
Helen has wow’d fans with her dancing skills after dealing with a rough year, including seperating from her husbandHelen has wow’d fans with her dancing skills after dealing with a rough year, including seperating from her husband
Helen has wow’d fans with her dancing skills after dealing with a rough year, including seperating from her husband

"We are waiting for puppies and a horse to give birth," said Helen. "Fingers crossed we will be able to share that news with you over the next few days."

Christine replied: "Oh my gosh. You mentioned you are back at your parents’ farm now.”

But as Helen attempted to continue her interview, she was interrupted.

“I’m not sure if a lamb has chewed my cable but I can’t hear a word you’re saying," Helen said.

Christine Lampard has revealed she is “too old” to have more children with husband FrankChristine Lampard has revealed she is “too old” to have more children with husband Frank
Christine Lampard has revealed she is “too old” to have more children with husband Frank

Christine laughed and said: "Can you hear me now Helen? Are the lambs being naughty behind you?"

Unable to hear Christine, Helen did not reply, and Christine said: "She’s gone. That is what happens when you’re live from the farm, isn’t it? I think she has. I think she has gone.

“We will try and get her back, anyway. There’s a lot going on with Helen on the farm this morning.

“Hopefully we will be able to get her back and see some lambs on the show later today. Hopefully.”

Christine was able to regain contact with Helen later in the show where Helen talked about how being among animals was grounding and how she enjoyed being able to support their local farms and food producers.

Helen, Adam Henson and Jules Hudson will appear on Springtime on the Farm on Channel 5 from Tuesday 11 April, and it will air nightly during the week.

Helen SkeltonITV