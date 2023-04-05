Ranvir Singh repeatedly called Lorraine Kelly as she covers ITV show

ITV’s Lorraine turned chaotic when Toni Holt Kramer, a known Donald Trump supporter, continued to call Ranvir Singh the wrong name on Wednesday.

The Good Morning Britain star filled in for Lorraine Kelly once again, as Lorraine takes a break from the show to spend time with her family over the Easter holidays.

Ranvir welcomed Toni to the show to discuss the criminal charges former US president Donald Trump is currently facing.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday 4 April, after being charged for paying hush money to adult actor Stormy Daniels to cover up alleged extramarital affairs between the two.

However, fans were distracted from the interview as Toni continued to call Ranvir "Lorraine" and "Kelly" on multiple occasions.

When asked by Ranvir about why Trump hadn’t named his wife, Melania , when thanking friends and family after his arraignment, Toni responded: “He said his family, in case you don’t understand, Lorraine, a wife is your family, he said ‘I thank my family.’”

One fan wrote on Twitter: "This #Trumpette doesn’t even know who she’s talking to.”

Lorraine Kelly appeared as herself in Coronation Street in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The chaos continued, as Toni obfuscated and danced around Ranvir’s questions, with a clear show of support for Trump and “condon[ing] what the left has done to this country [America].”

However, Toni didn’t realise her error even at the end of her interview when Ranvir brought ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who called her by the correct name.

“It’s a shame that you really don’t get it; I’m so sorry I missed your name,” Toni said, as the interview closed out, except she wasn’t talking to Ranvir, but to Robert Moore.

“I’m very honoured to be called Lorraine, you can rename me,” Ranvir said, believing Toni was talking to her.

“Oh I know your name, Lorraine!” Toni responded. “I know who you are,” failing to realise who Ranvir actually was.

