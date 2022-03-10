Makeover plans for Byres Road progressing

The latest work on five Glasgow City Deal schemes will see construction start on the Govan to Partick bridge very soon, a Byres Road makeover and more Avenues projects.

Designs for a Byres Road public space makeover are almost complete, with a contractor to be hired this summer. Proposals for the street, which were initially put out for consultation, included upgraded footpaths, more seating, safe cycle routes and a 20mph speed limit.

Other projects

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A site start is due on the Govan to Partick bridge imminently this quarter according to Jonathan Brown the council’s head of the £385 million City Deal programme.

Mr Brown told a council meeting the bridge is seen as an “enabler for other regeneration and development opportunities on the waterfront.”

Other work being progressed is the regeneration of Water Row in Govan, which has had a full business case approved. It aims to see more commercial properties in Water Row with public realm improvements.

Byres Road is being given a makeover.

Designs are also being finalised for work at Windmill Croft Quay with a contractor to be appointed at the end of the calendar year. There are plans to improve the quay walls at Windmill Croft Quay.

These projects are part of the £113.9 million Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter part of the City Deal investment.

Council update

Mr Brown gave an update on the plans to the neighbourhoods, housing and public realm city policy committee on Tuesday.

He also presented details of the four other major City Deal projects including the City Centre Avenues, Canal and North Glasgow schemes, details of the Metropolitan Glasgow Strategic Drainage Partnership (MGSDP) and Collegelands Calton Barras (CCB) plans.

The five City Deal regeneration infrastructure projects are funded by the Scottish and UK Government.

A new M8 footbridge in the Sighthill area is to be completed in the summer as part of the £85 million Canal and North Glasgow projects.

More city centre ‘Avenues’ projects to spruce up streets with new green areas, public realm spaces and active travel are on the way.

Mr Brown said designs are nearing completion for North Hanover Street, Holland Street and Pitt Street Avenues makeovers.