Glasgow fish and chip restaurant named in UK top 10 awards

Only one Glasgow chippy was named in the awards, which covers takeaways and restaurants.

After an extensive search by trade publication Fry Magazine, chippies serving up the finest fish suppers are named in a UK-wide top 50 as part of their annual awards.

To make the 50 Best, the fish and chip shops had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and marked the chippy on over 40 aspects of their business, from the quality of the food and customer service to their social media presence.

With 100 marks up for grabs, the standard was extremely high, with the benchmark being 96% or over for takeaways to win an award and 95% or over for restaurants.

Speaking of this year's awards, Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “We’re so pleased to announce this year’s winners.

"The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.

“Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

All takeaways and restaurants that entered will receive their mystery dining report, a winner’s poster and plaque to display in their shop.

The Fry Awards 2022/23 will open for entry in the coming weeks.

Top 10 UK fish and chip restaurants

Catch Fish and Chips in the west end was the only Scottish restaurant named in the top 10. Known for it’s classic menu, Catch also caters for vegans.

Others include: Chipmongers, Portstewart, County Londonderry, Eric's Fish & Chips, King's Lynn, Norfolk, Fish City, Belfast, Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset , Harlees, Westbury, Wiltshire, Port & Starboard, Indian Queens, Cornwall, The Cod’s Scallops, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, The Village Fish & Chips, Orpington, Kent and What The Fish, London.

Top 50 UK fish and chip takeaways