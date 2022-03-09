At a glance
Bus fares will be capped at an ‘affordable’ price to urge more people in Glasgow to use public transport. Councillor Anna Richardson, said price limits on tickets and a ‘tap and cap’ system similar to those in Edinburgh and London will be a step forward in improving the city’s transport network.
A businessman carried out a £736,000 Boots gift card scam in just two months. 37-year-old Robert Bell, was able to get the cards for free by filling out an order form and asked them to be loaded with credit without the intention of paying the cash back.
Plans to widen the scope of Glasgow’s low emission zone to include all vehicles have moved forward. Glasgow City Council has set out proposals to expand the zone in the city centre from June 1 next year. Currently, the scheme only impacts on local service buses in the city, having been introduced in 2018.