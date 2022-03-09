Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Glasgow bus fares to be capped at ‘affordable prices’

Businessman carried out £736,000 Boots gift card scam

Low emission zone to apply to all vehicles from June 2023

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus fares will be capped at an ‘affordable’ price to urge more people in Glasgow to use public transport. Councillor Anna Richardson, said price limits on tickets and a ‘tap and cap’ system similar to those in Edinburgh and London will be a step forward in improving the city’s transport network.

A businessman carried out a £736,000 Boots gift card scam in just two months. 37-year-old Robert Bell, was able to get the cards for free by filling out an order form and asked them to be loaded with credit without the intention of paying the cash back.