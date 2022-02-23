Meet the Glasgow blogger who loves purple

With over 19k followers on Instagram, Blogger Beth Porter loves everything purple and Disney.

The Glasgow Instagram blogger has loved the colour purple since a young age, and has grown a large audience on the social media platform for her passion for Disney and purple themed feed on Instagram.

Known as the ‘Purple Princess’ by her followers and family, Beth said: “My love for the colour has grown and I’m not ashamed to wear what I love.”

The 26-year-old influencer said she has been noticed by the public for her quirky and aesthetically pleasing outfits, bags and shoes and has received a lot of good attention from it. She said: “ Last year I was in Edinburgh, to see Beauty & The Beast and was stopped by a girl who loved my outfit because I was dressed head to toe in purple.”

She added: “ It used to scare me at first because I would be self-conscious, but after receiving nice compliments, it actually makes me feel really good.”