A new masterplan for the St Enoch Centre, including 1700 homes, a hotel and office space, has been submitted,

The major proposals focus on the creation of a ‘best-in-class’ mixed-use development, focusing on retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, offices and city centre living.

Sovereign Centros has held two public consultations, inviting stakeholders and the community to find out more about its exciting long-term vision for the centre.

The proposals illustrate how the St Enoch Centre can be sustainably developed over the next 15 - 20 years.

This includes:

Revitalised shopping and leisure space

Up to 1700 homes

High quality office space

A four-star hotel

Inclusive and accessible public realm space

Following the first public consultation, proposals were revisited to include widened streets, increased daylight and a public square. This ensured more break out space and better connectivity to the retail and leisure offer and neighbouring parts of the city.

The new masterplan for the St Enoch Centre has been submitted.

If the outline masterplan secures consent, more detailed proposals will be developed for consultation. The public and key stakeholders will have the opportunity to view these and to feedback ideas and comments.

Sovereign Centros has also recently submitted a change of use application to repurpose the upper floors of Debenhams building which is currently vacant. The developer has showcased how the space could be transformed into flexible and modern offices which could be further complemented by a striking rooftop restaurant.

Guy Beaumont, director at Sovereign Centros, said: “A great deal of effort has been invested into the creation of this masterplan which reflects extensive engagement with key stakeholders across the city. We have been clear that there is still a lot of detail to be developed and this is the start of a long journey, however we are confident what we have set out represents an excellent contribution to the city and will future proof the site.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, added: “Investment in our city centre is crucial after the challenges we have faced over the past two years. The plans proposed by Sovereign Centros are a vote of confidence for Glasgow in the face of a changing retail landscape and it is encouraging to see those plans set out a mixed use development that expands leisure activities as well as workspace and residential.

“The extent of the consultation on this project is recognised and welcomed as these plans will shape the future of our city and strengthen our prospects of attracting local and international investment.”