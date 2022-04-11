Craig David is making his return to the stage this April - but when is he playing Glasgow and are tickets still available?

After cancelling his ‘Hold That Thought’ tour in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Craig David is back on tour.

Following the release of his eighth album titled ‘22’, which marks 22 years since the release of his debut album, the singer will be travelling across the country playing for thousands of fans.

So, can you still get tickets to his Glasgow performance - and when is she scheduled to play?

Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming tour.

When is Craig David playing Glasgow O2 Academy?

Craig David is scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow on 28 April 2022.

Where else is he playing?

Craig David’s tour will cover several cities across the country, in some areas he will be playing multiple shows.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Nottingham on 7 April. He will play 15 shows across 13 cities, with the tour ending in Newcastle on 29 April.

The full list of tour dates for this month are the following:

7 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

9 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

10 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

12 - Plymouth Pavilions

13 - Brighton Centre

16 - London, The O2

17 - London, The O2

19 - Bournemouth BIC

20 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

22 - Leeds First Direct Arena

23 - Manchester AO Arena

24 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

26 - Hull Bonus Arena

28 - Glasgow O2 Academy

29 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

What is the setlist for the show?

The tour has yet to kick off, so a setlist has not officially been confirmed.

However, Craig David is known for delivering stellar performances with all the fan favourites so it is highly likely that he will play some of his most iconic songs like ‘7 days, Walking Away’ and ‘When The Bassline drops.’

According to website setlist.fm , when Craig David performed at Southsea Common in Portsmoth in August 2021 this was the playlist that he performed:

When the Bassline Drops / Killing Me Softly

Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)

Fill Me In

Flowers / It’s Not Right but It’s Okay / Sorry

You Know What/Fall For It

When the Bassline Drops

No Scrubs

Jump Around / Jenny From the Block / Heartline

No Drama

Really Love

Temperature / Who Runs the World

Ain’t Giving Up

Wild Thoughts / Music Sounds Better With You

Show Me Love / Nothing Like This

7 Days

Are my original tickets still valid?

According to the O2 Academy website, tickets purchased for the 26 April 2020 show, and again for the Tuesday 29 April 2021 show will still be valid.

The company wrote on their website: “So you know, this show has been rescheduled from Sunday 26 April 2020 and again from Thursday 29 April 2021.”

“If you’ve already got tickets, they’ll still be valid, so hang on to them; your ticket agent will be in touch to tell you more.”

Are tickets still available for the Craig David Glasgow show?

According to Ticketmaster, and Live Nation there are currently no tickets available for the upcoming show.

However, there are a handful of tickets still available on Viagogo. The tickets available start from £77 in price.

Who is Craig David?

Craig David was born in Southampton, and is a British singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and producer. He rose to fame in 1999 releasing chart topping hits and gaining fans across the globe.

He released his debut album in 2000, and was a turning point in what is now a 25 year long career.

He has worked with a variety of other artists such as Sting, Tinchy Stryder and Jay Sean.

Throughout his career David has been nominated for fourteen Brit Awards, as well as receiving two Grammy nominations for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.