New plans for residential development at Glasgow bowling club revealed

Plans for a new residential development at a former Glasgow bowling club have been revealed.

Glasgow-based Noah Developments wants to build new community facilities and a residential development at the former Mount Florida Bowling Club.

The announcement follows ratification by the members on Sunday to agree to sell the site, which has been closed since 2019, to Noah Developments.

New plans

Following NOAH’s previously turned down planning application and subsequent refusal on appeal in July 2021, reconsidered residential proposals are now being developed to better reflect the character and scale of the area, together with the proposed retention and upgrading of the clubhouse pavilion as a new and enhanced community facility.

Remaining grounds within the site not occupied by the residential development will form landscaped community open space.

Community space

NOAH and the Club have agreed that, subject to planning permission being granted, a financial contribution of £250,000 from the sale proceeds of the site will be made available to a designated community group towards funding the cost of refurbishing the clubhouse and the creation of a community open space.

In addition, the control and management of the community facility and open space will be offered to a community group on a long-term lease at a peppercorn rent.

Public consultation

It is intended to hold a public consultation event with the local community and interested groups to discuss emerging ideas and hear views on how a new community hub and open space provision on the site would be best created and successfully function.

This will also be an opportunity to establish interest from any potential groups / organisations in taking control of the community facility and open space.

‘Exciting new proposals’

Paul Winocour from Noah Developments commented: “We are delighted to have come to an agreement with the Bowling Club on purchasing this site and to be bringing forward these exciting new proposals.

“In accordance with the Reporter’s observations we have carefully reconsidered the architectural and design details of the residential element so that it better reflects the surrounding character of the area. We are also providing exciting new community facilities with a significant investment in these being made available.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and community groups on how they would like to see these new community facilities look and operate.”