First day of Glasgow school strikes suspended over new pay offer

Glasgow secondary school staff will not go ahead with a strike on Tuesday, after a new pay deal was submitted.

Employer AMEY tabled an improved offer on pay and conditions, leading to cleaners and janitors to suspend the strike.

A consultative ballot will now be held of GMB members, lasting until Wednesday. The union is recommending that the offer be accepted, which could lead to planned strikes for Thursday and Saturday also being cancelled - should its members agree.

What is the new offer?

The offer proposes changes to pay and conditions for staff employed by the PFI contractor that would be comparable to those made by COSLA for directly employed council workers, lifting pay by over six per cent for cleaners, four per cent for janitors, and backdated to April 1, 2021.

What is the union saying?

GMB Organiser John Slaven said: “Cleaners and janitors in Glasgow’s secondary schools have fought hard to get AMEY to match the pay and conditions of staff directly employed by the City Council, and our members will now decide if they have won this battle.

“Our message has been clear and consistent: “Pay up for these key workers.” All school support staff should be valued the same for the essential services they provide, irrespective if they are employed by a council or a council contractor.