Olivia Rodrigo announces Glasgow show as part of ‘Sour’ tour

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced she will be coming to Glasgow as part of her ‘Sour’ world tour.

She will be touring North America, Europe and the UK throughout 2022, kicking off in San Francisco on April 2.

The tour will see her stop off at 40 cities around the world, including Glasgow, where she’ll be performing at the O2 Academy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be supporting her Grammy-nominated debut album Sour, which has earned her various awards, including New Artist of the Year at the AMAs.

When is the tour coming to Glasgow?

The tour stops off in Glasgow on July 2, 2022. Rodrigo will follow that with shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen will join the tour.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the show will go on general sale on December 10. The verified fan sale starts today.