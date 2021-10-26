Do you frequent Glasgow’s clubs and bars? If that’s a yes, good news. You could be paid for your expertise.

People in Glasgow could be paid to take part.

A new study is to look at the pros and cons of allowing clubs and bars in Glasgow and Aberdeen to stay open later.

Now researchers are looking for members of the public to help with their research.

How can I help?

If you sign up, you’ll meet with the researchers a couple of times a year as part of a group. The study will run until 2022, and you’ll be able to give your advice during that time.

The study is looking for people who live near or frequently visit clubs and bars in Glasgow city centre.

People who lived near or visited bars and clubs between 2018-2020 can also take part.

People who work for businesses which produce alcohol or are linked to pub, bar or club operators can not take part in the scheme.

You will need to be reliable, get involved in the discussion, give your opinion (while being respectful of others) bring local knowledge, and be 18 or over.

How much will I be paid to take part?

Group members will be paid £20 per hour to cover the cost of attending each meeting - up to a maximum of £80.

Meetings are expected to last between 1-2 hours.

Travel expenses for public transport can also be made available.

Who is running the group?

Dr Andrea Mohan from the University of Dundee will run the group on behalf of the ELEPHANT study. ELEPHANT stands for ‘Evaluating Later and Expanded Premises Hours in the Night Time economy’ and is led by Professor Niamh Fitzgerald from the University of Stirling.

How do I find out more?