Details of changes to routes and how strike action could see nearly every service stopped

The global COP26 summit in Glasgow is now just a few days away and its impact is expected to be felt around the city.

The summit, which will see more than 100 world leaders and in excess of 25,000 delegates descend on the city, is expected to cause major disruption for travellers.

Significant road closures around the event venue at the SEC will have a knock-on effect on traffic elsewhere and affect bus services.

The summit will also affect train services into and around Glasgow, with planned strike action by ScotRail staff threatening to create “chaos” on the rail network.

How will COP26 affect Glasgow trains?

ScotRail, which operates train services around Glasgow has warned that during the summit, from 31 October until 12 November, train services will be much busier than usual.

Services within the city as well as from other areas are expected to come under pressure as regular passenger numbers are swollen by summit delegates using trains. The Scottish Government is also encouraging those who normally travel by car to use trains instead, in order to avoid road closure.

In response, ScotRail has said it will put on additional services and longer trains on key routes.

All trains to the summit venue at the SEC will be extended to six carriages to carry more passengers.

Late-night services between Exhibition Centre station at the SEC and Glasgow Central will also be extended, with the last train to Glasgow Central at 00:18, and last train from Glasgow Central to Exhibition Centre at 00:24.

Glasgow to Edinburgh services will also be enhanced, with eight carriages per train during the day and additional 00:15 and 00:45 trains from Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High.

ScotRail has said it will offer “additional strengthening” to day services along a number of other key routes and extra trains including:

Glasgow to Ayrshire: Additional 00:16 and 00:45 Glasgow to Ayr trains.

Dunbartonshire: Last westbound service 00:15 to Dalmuir, last eastbound service at 00:30 to Rutherglen via Glasgow Central Low Level,

Stirling/Dunblane: Additional 00:18 and 00:48 Glasgow to Dunblane.

How will ScotRail strikes affect train services?

Train services during COP26 could be badly disrupted if planned strike action by ScotRail staff goes ahead.

The RMT union has confirmed that it intends to take industrial action between 1 and 12 November and warned that “every service” will be affected as a result.

ScotRail has said that if strikes go ahead a “very limited” rail service will remain in operation.

In a statement, the firm said: “We’ll do everything possible to avoid strikes during the event. However, should the strikes go ahead, we will look to run a very limited rail service in order to support travel to and from COP26.”

RMT staff are striking over what the union described as a “lousy” pay offer of a 4.7% increase over two years.

How will the Subway be affected?

SPT, which runs the city’s subway service has also warned of an “unprecedented” impact on travel during the summit, with trains expected to be far busier than usual.

It says the subway will run as normal throughout the summit, with trains operating from 6.30am to 11.40pm each day.