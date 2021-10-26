COP26: Volunteers start first shifts ahead of Glasgow climate summit

A team of around 1000 volunteers, supporting Glasgow’s hosting of COP26, have started their first shifts.

What are the volunteers at COP26 doing?

With the international climate summit just days away, the enthusiastic and friendly COP26 volunteers are out and about providing delegates and visitors with a warm Glasgow welcome at key transport hubs and active travel routes including Buchanan Street Bus Station and along Lancefield Quay.

Later in the week, volunteers, kitted out in their vibrant, sustainable uniforms and warm bobble hats, will also take up posts at accommodation hubs and at the conference’s Green Zone in and around Glasgow Science Centre.

How many people applied to be volunteers at COP26?

More than 10,000 people applied to volunteer at the event.

However, only 10 per cent made it through selection to be part of this milestone moment for the city, making up a passionate, proud volunteer force hailing from a broad range of backgrounds.

The COP26 volunteers will be helping giving delegates the famous Glasgow welcome.

The 1000 volunteers span from 16 to 78 years old, with a third under the age of 26 and a fifth using the conference as an opportunity to volunteer for the first time.

How many of the COP26 volunteers are from Glasgow?

Locals were keen to get involved with more than 40 per cent of the volunteers living in Glasgow and 95 per cent living in Scotland. They will have a presence across the city until November 13.

What are they saying about the COP26 volunteers?

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken said: “Our COP26 volunteers have been waiting for their event volunteering experience to officially begin for many months so this is no doubt a proud and memorable moment for them.

“Glasgow is prepared and ready to host what is one of the most important events in our lifetime and our volunteers will bring added warmth and vibrancy to the city over the coming weeks, while gaining an unforgettable experience and having the opportunity to be part of a collective united by their enthusiasm for COP26, the environment and our vibrant city.”

Shuttle hub volunteer Cynthia Tjipuka said: “I can’t believe we’re finally here and undertaking our first shifts as official COP26 volunteers - it feels fantastic. This conference is a landmark moment for the future of planet earth and to play one small part in its success is incredibly special. I’m so excited to be out and about talking to and helping delegates, visitors and fellow Glaswegians alike and to see it all come together. It’s going to be a fantastic couple of weeks.”

What is COP26?