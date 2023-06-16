The former One Direction star opened up about his close friendship with Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan has revealed that he and Lewis Capaldi are in a number of WhatsApp groups together. The former One Direction star opened up in an interview with Cosmopolitan, where he talked about his friendship with Lewis.

“He’s just a diamond geezer,” Horan said, before sharing a better-than-average imitation of a Scottish accent. “There’s not a bad bone in his body. He’s a solid friend, and he also happens to be one of the funniest f***ers you’ve ever met in your life. We’re in a lot of WhatsApp groups together.”

The former One Direction star opened up about his close friendship with Lewis Capaldi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis and Niall’s friendship dates back to when Lewis was first starting out in the industry. Niall revealed that he wrote to the Wish You The Best singer wishing him luck in his career after seeing videos of him singing.

Niall continued: “And then, I was playing a show in Glasgow and I just said, ‘If you fancy getting up and doing a few tunes before I go on tonight, you’re more than welcome’. And he came down, we met the day before, had a few pints and straightaway we clicked, you know it’s the Celtic thing.”

He joked that the gig was the start of a “romance” after Lewis sang beautifully. The two have since grown very close and both support and make digs at one another on social media and in interviews.

Niall has continuously praised Lewis for putting himself and his mental health first. Most recently, the Wish You The Best singer cancelled all work commitments and performances to “rest and recover” until his performance at Glastonbury on 24 June.

Advertisement

Advertisement