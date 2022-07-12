North American members of Clan Graham visit historic seat at Mugdock Country Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clan members from across the Atlantic previously visited Mugdock Country Park in 2015 and 2017 and had planned to return in 2020, but their visit was delayed due to the pandemic.

The members of the society - from America and Canada – fundraise to support developments of the castle and brought with them a cheque for £5,000 for the Mugdock Trust.

The money will be used for the upkeep and development of Mugdock Castle - which includes the Graham room, itself funded by the clan.

Representatives of the Clan Graham Society of North America with members of the Joint Management Committee and Mugdock Trust

Colleagues at the park went the extra mile to make the guests feel at home, supported by East Dunbartonshire Council.

They delivered a programme of Scottish themed activities which included Scottish music performed by countryside ranger, Stuart MacFarlane, and a Highland charge, sword fighting and kilt demonstration by Saorsa Swords.

The visitors were also served lunch at the castle and were able to spend time in the south-west tower and castle grounds.

The clan and members of Mugdock Joint Management Committee and Mugdock Trust enjoyed a meal and ceilidh at Stirling Highland Hotel, which included whisky tasting and Scottish singing.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets which oversees the running of Mugdock Country Park, said, “It was a great honour to welcome the Clan Graham Society of North America to Mugdock Castle as staff and volunt eers pulled out all the stops to ensure they enjoyed a memorable visit.

“We are extremely grateful to the society for all the work they do in fundraising for Mugdock Castle.

"Once again they have donated a significant sum of money which will help to support developments of this historic site that local residents and tourists alike can enjoy all year round.”

Ian Boardley, chair of Mugdock Trust, added: “Visits from the Clan Graham are always welcome and it is a great opportunity for the clan members to see the good use being made of their funds.