Orange walk: road closures revealed for annual Glasgow Boyne Parade

Dozens of roads in Glasgow city centre will be closed to traffic next month, when the city hosts the annual Boyne Parade.

The main march will be on Saturday, July 2 - one day after the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, where, in 1690, William III’s forces beat those of the deposed James II - the last Catholic monarch in British history.

The result was a major dent in James’ bid to be restored to the throne and helped secure William III and Mary II’s - both Protestant - position.

The annual Boyne celebrations are the biggest in the Protestant calendar, with dozens of Orange groups marching through Glasgow.

There will be marches throughout Glasgow.

The biggest is being organised by the County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow, with an estimated 4075 people taking part in the march from 10.35am onwards.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed to traffic between 5am and 4pm on July 2.