Weather experts the Met Office are predicting a high-tempered heatwave to hit certain parts of the UK this week, but will it arrive in Glasgow?

As the summer months grow closer by the day, so do the hopes of Glaswegians who are anxiously awaiting the arrival of boiling hot weather in order to enjoy outside time with friends and family.

Especially with Father’s Day looming, what better way to spend time with the father figure in your life than by enjoying a tasty meal whilst basking under the hot Glasgow sunshine.

However, despite the fact that the United Kingdom is not best known for its great weather, this will change for many parts of the country, with some cities expecting record-breaking temperatures for 2022.

But is a heatwave on its way to Glasgow? What is the weather like in the Scottish city this week? Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Glasgow, commencing from Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

What is a heatwave?

The Canary and Balearic Islands are currently on “very high” summer heatwave alert (Photo: Getty Images)

The word ‘heatwave’ is thrown around regularly when it comes to weather forecasts across the globe - but what is a heatwave?

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of the year.

In the United Kingdom, this is the criteria the weather must meet to be considered a heatwave:

When a location records three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that exceeds the threshold (this varies depending on the county)

For example, Glasgow and the surrounding area has a threshold of 25℃.

Will there be a heatwave in Glasgow?

Despite the fact that this week will see warmer than usual temperatures on an occasion, the Met Office are not expecting Glasgow to bear the brunt of any sizzling-hot temperatures that a heatwave would bring this June.

The hottest day of 2022 was previously Tuesday, 13 May which saw highs of 27.5℃ - but a day this week will not come anywhere close to that in Glasgow..

What is the daily weather forecast for Glasgow this week?

Here is the daily weather forecast for the Glasgow region this week, commencing from Tuesday, 14 June 2022, according to the Met Office:

Tuesday, 14 June - Cloudy all day (16℃)

Wednesday, 15 June - Cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by early evening (19℃)

Thursday, 16 June - Cloudy all day (18℃)

Friday, 17 June - Cloudy start, changing to light rain by late morning (19℃)

Saturday, 18 June - Cloudy start, changing to sunny intervals by evening (15℃)

Sunday, 19 June - Sunny intervals, changing to overcast by late morning (17℃)

What is the Met Office’s long range weather forecast for the UK?

Glasgow, in particular, is expected to have a sunny Thursday. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The Met Office has issued the following long-range weather forecast for the United Kingdom for the period of Friday, 17 June to Sunday, 26 June:

“A fine and dry start to this period for most, except for the north, where it will be cloudy, breezy, and possibly wet,” it reads.

“These conditions will edge southwards, with just a risk of isolated showers for the south. Temperatures are expected to be warm for most and closer to average in the north, but possibly very warm or hot in the south, which could bring thundery conditions.

“A northwesterly wind is likely through the weekend, which may bring cooler temperatures, however there is a chance for warm weather to remain in the south.