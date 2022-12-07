The actor will be in Glasgow this month to sign copies of his new book, Waypoints.

Sam Heughan’s ‘deeply personal’ autpbiography, which is told against the backdrop of the West Highland Way, went on sale in October and quickly became a Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller. The actor is now coming to Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street Waterstones to attend a book signing.

The Sauchiehall Street store tweeted the news today (December 7), writing: "We are so excited to announce that on Sunday 18th December,@SamHeughan will be in store signing copies of his latest book "Waypoints"!!

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 8 December and are priced at £25. There will be a limited number and fans who wants to get their hands on the book, and meet Sam, should head to the Waterstones website for 11am.

In August Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hugely successful show Outlander, revealed the cover for the book. Waypoints was published in the UK by Radar on 25 October 2022 and follows Heughan as he travels along the West Highland Way, explores his life and sees him reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Briony Gowlett of Radar, who published the book, said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Sam on his first solo project, a lead title for the Radar list. He is a hugely dedicated author who continues to grow in this space, and I feel especially excited to see this book connect with readers and show another side to Sam. Waypoints is a deeply personal journey that reveals as much to Sam about himself as it does to his readers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Heughan arrives at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire