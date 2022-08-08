Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals cover for new book Waypoints

The actor is also a best selling author, and will be releasing a new book later this year.

The book is Sam Heughan’s first autobiography and is titled Waypoints. When it was revealed he was releasing the book earlier this year, it was billed as a ‘deeply personal’ memoir which is told against the backdrop of the West Highland Way, a move, the star said, which gave him time in his own company and the chance to challenge himself.

Now, in an update to fans, the Outlander star has revealed what the front cover of the book will look like.

Tweeting on Sunday 7 August, the actor and author wrote: “HERE it is! So proud. “Waypoints” cover reveal. Hope you like it. What a great experience, loved every step of the journey.x”

When will Waypoints By Sam Heughan be released?

Waypoints will be published in the UK by Radar, with a release date of 25 October 2022 and follows Heughan as he travels along the West Highland Way, explores his life and sees him reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

According to The Book Seller, Radar, publisher of Waypoints said: “With the walk itself as the backdrop to the narrative, the result is a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to Sam, and a charming, funny, wise, and searching insight to the world through his eyes.”

Sam Heughan added: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference. I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Briony Gowlett of Radar said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Sam on his first solo project, a lead title for the Radar list. He is a hugely dedicated author who continues to grow in this space, and I feel especially excited to see this book connect with readers and show another side to Sam. Waypoints is a deeply personal journey that reveals as much to Sam about himself as it does to his readers.”

Waypoints event

For those keen to hear from the man himself, in person, there’s a live event to celebrate the launch of Waypoints. Taking place on 23 October in McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, Sam Heughan will recount his journey of self-discovery along the West Highland Way.

This isn’t his first book. Heughan, along with Outlander co-star Graham MacTavish has co-authored two books, Clanlands and the Clanlands Almanac, the first of which was the precursor to the TV show, Men in Kilts.