Outlander season 6 is only days away. Here’s the release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The Droughtlander is almost over. A new series of the hit time-travelling fantasy show will be back on our screens very soon.

Outlander season 6 will see the return of Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

The world premiere in London has already taken place, and eager fans can also be treated to the first episode in an exclusive premiere at Glasgow Film Festival.

Outlander Season 6 starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe is back soon (Outlander Starz)

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sixth season of Outlander.

When is Outlander coming back? Season 6 release date

Outlander season 6 will be officially released in the UK on March 6, 2022.

The first episode of the new series, titled ‘Echoes’, will be available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video via StarzPlay.

However, some lucky fans will be able watch season 6 before then…

When is the Outlander season 6 world premiere? How can I get tickets?

The world premiere of Outlander season 6 was held February 24, 2022 at Royal Festival Hall in London.

It saw the Outlander cast take to the red carpet, before a screening of the first episode of season 6, and a panel afterwards with cast and producers.

But, for fans who didn’t manage to get tickets, don’t despair. The red carpet was streamed live on the Outlander Facebook page.

And the panel interview with cast – including Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe – will be available to watch after March 6 on YouTube.

When is the Outlander season 6 premiere in Glasgow? How can I get tickets?

Glasgow Film Festival will also show the first 90-minute episode of Outlander’s sixth season days before it is officially released.

The preview screening will take place in Glasgow Film Theatre on Thursday, March 3, at 5.45pm.

It has been confirmed Richard Rankin (Roger), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), and John Bell (Young Ian) will be attending.

Tickets are free and only available from the Box Office at Edward House, 199 Sauchiehall Street, from 10am on the day of the screening. You must be over 18 to attend.

Who are the Outlander season 6 cast?

Outlander Season 6 is based on the sixth book in the Diana Gabaldon series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will return in the leading roles of Claire Randall Fraser and Jamie Fraser.

Scottish actor Richard Rankin will is back as Roger Wakefield, Sophie Skelton is Brianna Randall, and John Bell will play Young Ian.

But new faces will appear in the form of the Christie family.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie, one of Jamie’s “ancient foes” who is set to bring drama to the Ridge.

Jessica Reynolds has been cast as Tom’s daughter Malva, and Alexander Vlahos will play his son Allen.

It looks like they will be the antagonists of the series. Caitriona Balfe told Entertainment Weekly: “Outlander does baddies and villains quite well. [The Christies] aren’t your typical villains, which is great and refreshing.”

The actress added: “It’s a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in.”