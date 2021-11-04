Pavilion Theatre reschedules tribute show due to climate protest

A memorial show to the Scottish singer and entertainer Sydney Devine, who died earlier this year, has been rescheduled because of climate protests.

The Pavilion Theatre has pushed the show back one week.

The Pavilion Theatre was due to host a memorial show on Saturday, however, this has now been pushed back one week.

Why was the show rescheduled?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pavilion Theatre announced the news on Facebook, saying the decision was not “taken lightly”.

The show was due to be held this Saturday - the same day of the Global Day of Action protest is due to take place.

It has been estimated that anywhere between 50,000 and 175,000 people could be taking part in the march between Kelvingrove Park and Glasgow Green.

The theatre said that, “for everyone’s safety”, the show had been postponed.

What did the Pavilion Theatre post?

Explaining the decision to postpone the show, it said: “We have to think of the potential safety for everyone and it is clear after speaking to Police Scotland and Council Officers that they are expecting severe disruption and potential violence at this rally.

“We hope that you appreciate the reasons behind this postponement but feel that we must act in a responsible manner for everyone’s health and safety.”

When will the show go ahead?

The show will now be held on Saturday, November 13 at 2pm.