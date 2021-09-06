Pension fund to have traffic light system for fossil fuel firm investments

Scotland’s largest pension fund is planning to bring in a traffic light system for decisions on ending investment in fossil fuel firms.

Strathclyde Pension Fund has over 250,000 members in Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

Strathclyde Pension Fund — which has over 250,000 members across Glasgow and the west of Scotland — has agreed to divest from companies which fail to act on the climate emergency.

The committee will meet next week for talks on how to set the environmental standards that firms will need to reach.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners have stepped up calls for disinvestment from coal, oil and gas companies in the build-up to major climate conference COP26, which comes to the city in November.

Divest Strathclyde activists are planning a demonstration in George Square on Monday morning. They want a deadline of 2025 for divestment.

The fund’s committee is meeting on Wednesday to discuss assessing energy sector companies in its investment portfolios.

It agreed to set standards for companies in June after Glasgow councillors had backed a motion in April which called on the fund to commit to fossil fuel divestment before COP26.

In a report, Richard McIndoe, director of Strathclyde Pension Fund (SPF), posed a key question: can this company be part of the energy transition that is required to address climate change?

He said companies are likely to fall into three categories: those that are part of the solution, such as renewable firms; those that have fossil fuel businesses but have started to adapt; and those which ‘cannot or will not adapt’.

The red, amber, green rating system would cover four key areas: governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets.

The report adds a “working assumption might be” that if a company has three or more of one colour in each area, then that would be its overall rating.

A red overall rating would mean disinvestment while amber would see a company kept under review. Those with a green rating would be kept in the portfolio.

SPF will consider whether a company has recognised climate risk, has a strategy to address the issues and whether it has made a net-zero commitment.

It could also assess whether management remuneration is linked to climate targets, if the business has plans for new development of oil and gas capacity and what proportion of profits are derived from fossil fuels.

Engagement has been carried out with fund managers, asking them to set out the investment rationale for each energy sector company in SPF’s portfolio.

Mr McIndoe said that most managers have “few or no ‘red lines’, preferring detailed research in order to fully understand companies” and emphasised the “importance of engagement” with firms “rather than exclusion”.

Investment implications of climate risk are “multi-faceted and complex”, his report adds.

The committee will be asked to agree to another report being presented once more engagement with managers and advisers has taken place, the standards have been developed and a timeline for implementation set out.