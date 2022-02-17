Plans for former Mount Florida bowling club site to be put to public

Plans to develop the former Mount Florida Bowling Club site are to be put to the public.

The local community is to be given the opportunity to view proposals by Glasgow based development company NOAH for the delivery of new community facilities and an enabling residential development at the former Mount Florida Bowling Club.

This community consultation follows ratification by the members, at a Special General Meeting on Sunday, December 5, to agree to sell the site, which has been closed since 2019, to NOAH.

The former Mount Florida Bowling Club site.

What will happen at the consultation?

In accordance with Covid guidance, the community consultation event is being held on line via a dedicated website - www.mfcommunityhub.co.uk - on Thursday, February 24, 3pm – 7pm.

A member of the project team will give an short introductory summary of the proposals at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.

After each introduction there will be an opportunity, via the live chat system, for the community and interested groups to discuss NOAH’s emerging ideas for the site and to put questions to the project team. There will also be the opportunity to discuss views on how a new community hub and open space provision would be best created and successfully function and to establish interest from potential groups / organisations interested in taking control of these community facilities.

Extra contributions

NOAH and the club have agreed that subject to planning permission being granted, a financial contribution of £250,000 from the sale proceeds of the site will be made available to a community group towards funding the cost of refurbishing the clubhouse and the creation of community open space.

In addition, the control and management of the community facilities will be offered to a community group on a long-term lease at a peppercorn rent.

Details of the overall proposals will go live on the website www.mfcommunityhub.co.uk from 10am on the day of the event.

Visitors who do not have online access to exhibition materials can request hard copies from [email protected] or by contacting Orbit Communications on 0131 202 3259.

What is NOAH saying?

Paul Winocour from NOAH commented: “NOAH and its advisory team are looking forward to providing the local community with the opportunity to view and comment on the emerging proposals for the site of the former Mount Florida Bowling Club.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and community groups on how they would like to see these new community facilities look and operate.